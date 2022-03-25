BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) PT Lowered to €72.00 at Morgan Stanley

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQYGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €78.00 ($85.71) to €72.00 ($79.12) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BNPQY. Societe Generale raised BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($76.48) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($79.12) to €74.00 ($81.32) in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.76.

Shares of BNPQY opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $38.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

