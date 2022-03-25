Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Get Bodycote alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.99) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Panmure Gordon raised Bodycote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $538.33.

Bodycote stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Bodycote has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.

About Bodycote (Get Rating)

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bodycote (BYPLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.