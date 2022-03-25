BOMB Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $234,081.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. BOMB has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $234,081.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00003333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,169.57 or 0.99942411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00067006 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00023390 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001948 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,622 coins and its circulating supply is 893,834 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.