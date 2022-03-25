Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Owens Corning by 35.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 39,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 174.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,508. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average is $91.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.