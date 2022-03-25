Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,306,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,901,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,283 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,219,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,897,000 after acquiring an additional 608,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 874,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 543,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,892. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

