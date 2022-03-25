Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $951,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VMware stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average is $127.61. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $172.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.
In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
VMware Profile (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
