Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 947 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of AVT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,453. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.