Bret Steven Taylor Sells 2,890 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $609,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $213.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $211.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in salesforce.com by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.