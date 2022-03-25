Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,445,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,754,000 after buying an additional 1,444,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,937,000 after buying an additional 982,470 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,809,000 after purchasing an additional 331,205 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

