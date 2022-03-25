Brokerages Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Post Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Rating) will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54. General Dynamics posted earnings of $2.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $12.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,531,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD opened at $241.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.04. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $175.75 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

