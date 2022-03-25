Brokerages Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) will report ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.44). Lannett reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 99,500 shares of company stock worth $84,420. 14.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Lannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lannett by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Lannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lannett stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. 145,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $35.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.14.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

