Brokerages Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. AGCO reported earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $11.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.18 to $22.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.73.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $143.00. 1,045,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,699. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.54. AGCO has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in AGCO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

