Brokerages Expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). Appian reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 448,850 shares of company stock worth $24,005,724. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Appian by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

APPN opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. Appian has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $149.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

