Brokerages Expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings. Docebo reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. Docebo has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.78 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,822,000 after acquiring an additional 631,453 shares during the last quarter. Akkr Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $12,884,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,863,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 1,607.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 99,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,283,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,453,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

