Brokerages Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). Inseego posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. Inseego’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

In other news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $240,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 302.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the third quarter worth $578,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 329.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,344. The company has a market capitalization of $444.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

