Brokerages Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. OSI Systems also reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 94,320.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.92. 571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,973. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.78.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

