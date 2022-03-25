Brokerages Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of WAB opened at $96.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.36 and a twelve month high of $99.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 139,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

