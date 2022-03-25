Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target at $62.38

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,374,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,460,225. Comcast has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

