Brokerages Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT at $75.20

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

MMSI stock opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,628 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $156,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,270,000 after purchasing an additional 58,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

