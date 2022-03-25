Brokerages Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT at $75.20

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.20.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
MMSI stock opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,628 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $156,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,270,000 after purchasing an additional 58,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
