Brokerages Set MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Target Price at $10.92

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 922,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,852. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $955.14 million, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

