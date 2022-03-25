Brokerages Set Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) PT at $54.00

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

NTOIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. 31,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,611. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

