Brokerages Set On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Price Target at GBX 406.67

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 406.67 ($5.35).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.21) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

OTB stock opened at GBX 246 ($3.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £408.07 million and a P/E ratio of -12.82. On the Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 453.50 ($5.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 268.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.05.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.