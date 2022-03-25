Brokerages Set Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target at $39.88

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,891. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 411.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.