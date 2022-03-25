Brokerages Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Price Target at $434.95

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $434.95.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $336.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,862. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $317.72 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

