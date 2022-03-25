Brokerages Set Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Target Price at C$7.64

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.64.

YRI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

YRI traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$7.06. 899,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,382. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 37.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares in the company, valued at C$14,871,172.97. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$39,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$871,740.48. Insiders sold 332,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,880 in the last quarter.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

