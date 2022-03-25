Brokers Offer Predictions for GDS Holdings Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.17). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GDS’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. GDS has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,025,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,988,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in GDS by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in GDS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

