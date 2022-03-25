Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 1,233.9% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBU. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. 1,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,061. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.62%.

About Brookfield Business Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.