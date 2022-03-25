Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stake Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 106.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

