BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.530-$8.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion.BRP also updated its FY23 guidance to CAD10.75-11.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 179,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,114. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96.

Get BRP alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BRP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BRP by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.