BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.530-$8.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion.BRP also updated its FY23 guidance to CAD10.75-11.10 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 179,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,114. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.29.
BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP (DOOO)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.