BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Gap Up to $70.79

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.79, but opened at $74.01. BRP shares last traded at $76.76, with a volume of 17,275 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOOO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BRP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in BRP by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 288,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in BRP by 8,515.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 77,316 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

