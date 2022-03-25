BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 90.82% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.86%.

In other BRT Apartments news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $125,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970 over the last three months. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRT. State Street Corp grew its position in BRT Apartments by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 17.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 76.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 160.9% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 91.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

