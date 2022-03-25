Bruce A. Goldsmith Acquires 10,000 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $3.08 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. The company has a market cap of $167.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.68.
Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.
About Passage Bio (Get Rating)
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
