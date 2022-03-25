Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Shares Down 4.3%

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.38 and last traded at $87.22. 6,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 897,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

