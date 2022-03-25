BTIG Research Cuts MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target to $4.00

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 120.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MEIP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.97.

MEIP opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.38. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,689,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,508,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

