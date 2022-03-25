Busey Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $77,904,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $7,318,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 104.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 227,632 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.82. 8,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,774,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average is $98.99.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

