Busey Wealth Management Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGA. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,136,000 after purchasing an additional 228,950 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after purchasing an additional 70,766 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 48.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 348,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Magna International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,741,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

Shares of MGA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.85. 21,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,539. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

