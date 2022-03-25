Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,104 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after acquiring an additional 908,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,404,000 after acquiring an additional 252,370 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 419.0% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 225,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 182,291 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,346,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,099,000 after purchasing an additional 181,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.10. 1,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

