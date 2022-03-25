Busey Wealth Management Sells 873 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Busey Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.78. 7,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

