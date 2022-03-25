Busey Wealth Management Sells 99 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.08. 8,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,654. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.71.

The Blackstone Group ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

