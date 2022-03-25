Butn Limited (ASX:BTN) Insider Walter Rapoport Purchases 192,000 Shares of Stock

Butn Limited (ASX:BTN – Get Rating) insider Walter Rapoport purchased 192,000 shares of Butn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,728.00 ($36,835.56).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.50, a quick ratio of 23.06 and a current ratio of 23.15.
Butn Company Profile (Get Rating)
