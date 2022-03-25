Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.23 Million

Analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) will announce $137.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.48 million and the highest is $141.30 million. Cactus reported sales of $84.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $635.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $624.88 million to $648.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $747.68 million, with estimates ranging from $718.53 million to $764.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

WHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of Cactus stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.48. 516,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,535. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $792,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $420,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

