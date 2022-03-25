Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of CLBS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 596,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,186. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.97.

CLBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

