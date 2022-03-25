Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.
Shares of CLBS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 596,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,186. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.97.
CLBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Caladrius Biosciences (Get Rating)
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.
