Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.750-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of CAL opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.43. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.89%.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 134,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caleres by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Caleres by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Caleres by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Caleres by 366.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,745 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

