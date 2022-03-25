California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after acquiring an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 206,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,336. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

California Water Service Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.