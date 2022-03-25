Calithera Biosciences (CALA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.
About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.