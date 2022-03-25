Calithera Biosciences (CALA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 214,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 168,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 978,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.