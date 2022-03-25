Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $66,273.00

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $22.01 million and approximately $66,273.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.40 or 0.07062596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00106990 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

