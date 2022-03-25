Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $163.81 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $107.77 and a one year high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.03.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.70%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock worth $13,993,516 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

