Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $185.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.71.

NYSE:CPT opened at $163.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.77 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.03.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.70%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $462,868.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $13,993,516 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

