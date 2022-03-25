Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Raymond James

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective (up previously from C$32.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.73.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$36.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.77. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$19.50 and a 12-month high of C$37.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01.

In related news, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total value of C$485,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,258,797.80. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel purchased 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.81 per share, with a total value of C$109,626.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44. Insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,416 in the last ninety days.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

