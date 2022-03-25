Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Down 6.7%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.27. 43,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,605,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWH. Truist Financial cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Get Camping World alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.